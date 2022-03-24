CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

Northern Fairfield-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs around

50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times this morning. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

345 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

