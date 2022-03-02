CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 _____ 098 FPUS51 KOKX 020826 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 325 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 CTZ005-022100- Northern Fairfield- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ009-022100- Southern Fairfield- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ006-022100- Northern New Haven- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ010-022100- Southern New Haven- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ007-022100- Northern Middlesex- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ011-022100- Southern Middlesex- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ008-022100- Northern New London- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CTZ012-022100- Southern New London- 326 AM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$