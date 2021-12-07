CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

CTZ005-072100-

Northern Fairfield-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-072100-

Southern Fairfield-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-072100-

Northern New Haven-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-072100-

Southern New Haven-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-072100-

Northern Middlesex-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ011-072100-

Southern Middlesex-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ008-072100-

Northern New London-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-072100-

Southern New London-

343 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

