National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

CTZ005-062000-

Northern Fairfield-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ009-062000-

Southern Fairfield-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-062000-

Northern New Haven-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ010-062000-

Southern New Haven-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-062000-

Northern Middlesex-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-062000-

Southern Middlesex-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-062000-

Northern New London-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-062000-

Southern New London-

349 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

