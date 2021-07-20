CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

CTZ005-200800-

Northern Fairfield-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ009-200800-

Southern Fairfield-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ006-200800-

Northern New Haven-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ010-200800-

Southern New Haven-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-200800-

Northern Middlesex-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ011-200800-

Southern Middlesex-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ008-200800-

Northern New London-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ012-200800-

Southern New London-

242 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

