CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

554 FPUS51 KOKX 090803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

CTZ005-092000-

Northern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-092000-

Southern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ006-092000-

Northern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-092000-

Southern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-092000-

Northern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-092000-

Southern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ008-092000-

Northern New London-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-092000-

Southern New London-

402 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather