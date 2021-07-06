CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

_____

310 FPUS51 KOKX 060816

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

CTZ005-062030-

Northern Fairfield-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-062030-

Southern Fairfield-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up

to 101 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-062030-

Northern New Haven-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-062030-

Southern New Haven-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-062030-

Northern Middlesex-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-062030-

Southern Middlesex-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-062030-

Northern New London-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-062030-

Southern New London-

416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

