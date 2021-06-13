CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

Northern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Southern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Northern New London-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

400 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

