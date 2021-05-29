CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

283 FPUS51 KOKX 290803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

CTZ005-292200-

Northern Fairfield-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-292200-

Southern Fairfield-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain with a

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-292200-

Northern New Haven-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely with a chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-292200-

Southern New Haven-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-292200-

Northern Middlesex-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Light rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-292200-

Southern Middlesex-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Light rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-292200-

Northern New London-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Light rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-292200-

Southern New London-

403 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Light rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

