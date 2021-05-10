CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

