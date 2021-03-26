CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

958 FPUS51 KOKX 260734

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

CTZ005-262015-

Northern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-262015-

Southern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-262015-

Northern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-262015-

Southern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-262015-

Northern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-262015-

Southern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas of dense fog

this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-262015-

Northern New London-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-262015-

Southern New London-

334 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas of dense fog

this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather