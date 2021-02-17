CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New London-

320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

