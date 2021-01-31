CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

_____

890 FPUS51 KOKX 310855

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

CTZ005-312115-

Northern Fairfield-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-312115-

Southern Fairfield-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-312115-

Northern New Haven-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-312115-

Southern New Haven-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow or

light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-312115-

Northern Middlesex-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cool

with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-312115-

Southern Middlesex-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional light

snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow or light rain likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-312115-

Northern New London-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Not as cool with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-312115-

Southern New London-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

EST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain, snow and sleet. Additional light

snow accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather