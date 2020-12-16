CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

Northern Fairfield-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Blustery with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 2 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 12 to 16 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Middlesex-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 10 to 14 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 12 to 16 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern New London-

351 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this evening. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 10 to 14 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

