CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

Northern Fairfield-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Southern New Haven-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Southern New London-

504 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s.

