CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
Southern Fairfield-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Fairfield-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southern New Haven-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern New Haven-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southern Middlesex-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Middlesex-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southern New London-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern New London-
316 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
