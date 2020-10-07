CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

681 FPUS51 KOKX 070732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

CTZ009-072030-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ005-072030-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ010-072030-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006-072030-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ011-072030-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-072030-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ012-072030-

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-072030-

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

