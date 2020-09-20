CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

Southern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 3 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

