035 FPUS51 KOKX 040750

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

CTZ009-042015-

Southern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ005-042015-

Northern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-042015-

Southern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-042015-

Northern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-042015-

Southern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-042015-

Northern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy in

the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-042015-

Southern New London-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-042015-

Northern New London-

350 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

