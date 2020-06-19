CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

602 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

