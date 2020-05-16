CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern New London-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

315 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

