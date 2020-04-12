CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
CTZ009-122015-
Southern Fairfield-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to
55 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ005-122015-
Northern Fairfield-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Very windy with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
west around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
CTZ010-122015-
Southern New Haven-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy with
highs around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,
increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ006-122015-
Northern New Haven-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to
65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ011-122015-
Southern Middlesex-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ007-122015-
Northern Middlesex-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to
65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ012-122015-
Southern New London-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ008-122015-
Northern New London-
328 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Windy with highs around 60.
South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to
70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
