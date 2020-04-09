CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

Southern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New London-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

