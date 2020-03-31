CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

799 FPUS51 KOKX 310732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

CTZ005-312015-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-312015-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ006-312015-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-312015-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-312015-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-312015-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-312015-

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-312015-

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather