CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
977 FPUS51 KOKX 030825
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
CTZ005-032115-
Northern Fairfield-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-032115-
Southern Fairfield-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-032115-
Northern New Haven-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-032115-
Southern New Haven-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-032115-
Northern Middlesex-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-032115-
Southern Middlesex-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-032115-
Northern New London-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-032115-
Southern New London-
325 AM EST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
