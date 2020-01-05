CT New York NY Zone Forecast

865 FPUS51 KOKX 050855

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

CTZ005-052300-

Northern Fairfield-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-052300-

Southern Fairfield-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-052300-

Northern New Haven-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-052300-

Southern New Haven-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-052300-

Northern Middlesex-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-052300-

Southern Middlesex-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-052300-

Northern New London-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-052300-

Southern New London-

355 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

