CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

634 FPUS51 KOKX 090917

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

CTZ005-092115-

Northern Fairfield-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ009-092115-

Southern Fairfield-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-092115-

Northern New Haven-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-092115-

Southern New Haven-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to

around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-092115-

Northern Middlesex-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-092115-

Southern Middlesex-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-092115-

Northern New London-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-092115-

Southern New London-

417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather