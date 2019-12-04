CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
_____
319 FPUS51 KOKX 040804
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
CTZ005-042115-
Northern Fairfield-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ009-042115-
Southern Fairfield-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ006-042115-
Northern New Haven-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ010-042115-
Southern New Haven-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ007-042115-
Northern Middlesex-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ011-042115-
Southern Middlesex-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ008-042115-
Northern New London-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ012-042115-
Southern New London-
304 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
_____
