CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
495 FPUS51 KOKX 010934
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
CTZ005-012115-
Northern Fairfield-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow, sleet and
freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain, light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Additional
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Light sleet in the morning. Rain, snow and freezing
rain. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ009-012115-
Southern Fairfield-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely with freezing rain this morning, then rain,
snow, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ006-012115-
Northern New Haven-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow, sleet and
freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain, light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Additional
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Light sleet in the morning. Rain, snow and freezing
rain. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ010-012115-
Southern New Haven-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow, rain, sleet
and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ007-012115-
Northern Middlesex-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow, sleet
and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Total sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Snow and freezing rain in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ011-012115-
Southern Middlesex-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow, rain, sleet
and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ008-012115-
Northern New London-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow, sleet
and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Total sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ012-012115-
Southern New London-
434 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow, rain,
sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
