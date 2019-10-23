CT New York NY Zone Forecast

733 FPUS51 KOKX 230714

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

CTZ005-232015-

Northern Fairfield-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-232015-

Southern Fairfield-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ006-232015-

Northern New Haven-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ010-232015-

Southern New Haven-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ007-232015-

Northern Middlesex-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-232015-

Southern Middlesex-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ008-232015-

Northern New London-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ012-232015-

Southern New London-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

