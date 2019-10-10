CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern New London-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New London-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

