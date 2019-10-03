CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
CTZ005-032145-
Northern Fairfield-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ009-032145-
Southern Fairfield-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ006-032145-
Northern New Haven-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ010-032145-
Southern New Haven-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog
this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ007-032145-
Northern Middlesex-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Areas of fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ011-032145-
Southern Middlesex-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Areas of fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ008-032145-
Northern New London-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog
this morning. Areas of fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ012-032145-
Southern New London-
431 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Areas of fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Widespread fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
