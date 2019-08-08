CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

031 FPUS51 KOKX 080131

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

CTZ005-080830-

Northern Fairfield-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ009-080830-

Southern Fairfield-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-080830-

Northern New Haven-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late this

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-080830-

Southern New Haven-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-080830-

Northern Middlesex-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ011-080830-

Southern Middlesex-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-080830-

Northern New London-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-080830-

Southern New London-

931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

