CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;35;22;W;7;51%;2%;2

Chester;Turning sunny;35;23;W;6;47%;2%;2

Danbury;Mostly sunny;35;20;WSW;7;47%;2%;2

Groton;Clouds, then sun;37;24;WNW;8;48%;3%;2

Hartford;Mostly sunny;35;22;S;7;45%;3%;2

Meriden;Mostly sunny;35;20;SW;7;48%;3%;2

New Haven;Mostly sunny;36;23;W;7;50%;2%;2

Oxford;Mostly sunny;32;21;WSW;7;47%;2%;2

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;34;18;WSW;7;49%;3%;2

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;35;21;S;7;49%;2%;2

