CT Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;52;NNW;15;45%;4%;5 Chester;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NW;9;45%;2%;5 Danbury;Sunny and nice;72;47;NNW;9;45%;3%;5 Groton;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;NW;10;48%;3%;5 Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;WNW;9;46%;2%;5 Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NW;8;45%;3%;5 New Haven;Sunny and breezy;74;52;NNW;15;47%;3%;5 Oxford;Sunny and beautiful;69;46;NNW;10;53%;2%;5 Willimantic;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;WNW;8;48%;2%;5 Windsor Locks;Sunny, breezy, nice;71;47;WNW;15;48%;2%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather