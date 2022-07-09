CT Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunny and less humid;82;64;S;8;44%;1%;10

Chester;Sunshine, less humid;82;62;S;7;43%;1%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSE;5;43%;1%;10

Groton;Sunshine, less humid;79;61;S;8;54%;1%;10

Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;SSE;7;41%;1%;10

Meriden;Sunny, low humidity;83;60;S;7;41%;1%;10

New Haven;Sunny and less humid;81;64;S;9;47%;1%;10

Oxford;Sunlit, low humidity;79;59;S;5;50%;1%;10

Willimantic;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;S;6;45%;1%;10

Windsor Locks;Sunny and delightful;84;60;SSE;7;38%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather