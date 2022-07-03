Skip to main content
CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;84;66;SW;8;40%;4%;10

Chester;Partly sunny;83;65;SW;7;41%;6%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny;84;62;NNW;5;42%;3%;10

Groton;Partly sunny;80;63;WSW;9;49%;7%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny;85;66;S;8;38%;8%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny;85;62;SSW;7;37%;6%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;66;SW;8;44%;5%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny;80;61;N;5;49%;4%;10

Willimantic;Partly sunny;83;60;SW;6;42%;9%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;86;64;S;7;37%;7%;10

_____

