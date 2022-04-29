Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;61;42;NNW;10;35%;0%;8

Chester;Clouds and sun;63;40;N;8;34%;0%;8

Danbury;Mostly sunny;62;37;N;9;34%;0%;8

Groton;Partly sunny;61;40;ESE;9;41%;0%;8

Hartford;Partly sunny;64;39;N;9;34%;0%;8

Meriden;Sunny intervals;63;38;NNW;8;34%;0%;8

New Haven;Mostly sunny;60;41;NNW;9;36%;0%;8

Oxford;Mostly sunny;57;39;N;11;39%;0%;8

Willimantic;Partly sunny;61;36;NW;8;38%;0%;8

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;61;37;N;9;33%;0%;7

_____

