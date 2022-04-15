CT Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Showers around;63;40;NW;9;56%;96%;3 Chester;Showers around;63;40;NW;9;51%;92%;3 Danbury;Showers around;63;38;NNW;9;51%;93%;2 Groton;A shower in the p.m.;60;39;NW;11;57%;84%;3 Hartford;Showers around;65;39;NNW;9;48%;97%;2 Meriden;Showers around;64;38;NNW;8;53%;98%;2 New Haven;Showers around;61;41;NNW;8;58%;96%;3 Oxford;Showers around;60;36;NNW;10;57%;97%;2 Willimantic;A shower in the p.m.;64;37;NW;9;46%;97%;2 Windsor Locks;Showers around;65;39;NNW;10;49%;96%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather