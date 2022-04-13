CT Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A p.m. thunderstorm;71;47;N;7;66%;74%;6 Chester;A p.m. thunderstorm;72;49;N;7;60%;82%;6 Danbury;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;45;NNW;7;57%;75%;5 Groton;A p.m. thunderstorm;66;47;N;7;74%;93%;4 Hartford;A p.m. thunderstorm;81;49;N;7;54%;88%;6 Meriden;A p.m. thunderstorm;77;48;N;7;55%;82%;6 New Haven;A p.m. thunderstorm;68;49;N;7;65%;74%;6 Oxford;A p.m. thunderstorm;74;44;NNW;7;69%;75%;6 Willimantic;A p.m. thunderstorm;76;47;N;6;61%;88%;6 Windsor Locks;A p.m. thunderstorm;81;48;N;8;53%;88%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather