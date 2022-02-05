CT Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;28;25;SSW;5;45%;4%;3 Chester;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;22;S;5;43%;4%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;4;40%;3%;3 Groton;Partly sunny;25;23;S;5;55%;4%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;5;43%;4%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny;28;21;S;5;42%;4%;3 New Haven;Mostly sunny;28;26;SW;5;45%;4%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSE;5;46%;3%;3 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;27;19;SE;5;43%;4%;3 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;5;38%;3%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather