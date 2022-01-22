CT Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;32;15;NW;8;52%;16%;2 Chester;Partly sunny;31;14;NW;7;52%;11%;1 Danbury;Partly sunny;33;13;N;6;54%;14%;2 Groton;Periods of sun;31;14;NW;7;56%;10%;1 Hartford;Partly sunny;32;12;NNW;7;49%;7%;1 Meriden;Periods of sun;32;10;NNW;6;54%;9%;1 New Haven;Partly sunny;33;16;NW;7;53%;14%;1 Oxford;Partly sunny;29;11;NNW;7;61%;10%;1 Willimantic;Periods of sunshine;31;11;NW;7;54%;5%;1 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;32;11;NW;7;50%;5%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather