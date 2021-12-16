CT Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Periods of sun, mild;56;38;NNW;9;39%;55%;2 Chester;Partly sunny, mild;57;38;NW;8;38%;22%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny, mild;56;37;NW;10;37%;55%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;57;36;NW;8;47%;14%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;NW;9;39%;19%;2 Meriden;Periods of sun, mild;56;37;NW;8;37%;22%;2 New Haven;Clouds and sun, mild;57;39;NW;8;39%;55%;2 Oxford;Periods of sun, mild;54;34;NW;10;41%;55%;2 Willimantic;Periods of sun, mild;55;36;WNW;9;39%;15%;2 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, mild;54;38;WNW;10;40%;19%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather