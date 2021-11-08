CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunlit and beautiful;62;45;NW;5;73%;9%;3 Chester;Nice with sunshine;63;43;NNW;4;70%;11%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny, mild;62;44;N;4;68%;9%;3 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNW;6;79%;8%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny;63;42;NW;3;74%;14%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;63;41;WNW;4;72%;11%;3 New Haven;Sunshine, pleasant;63;47;NNW;5;74%;9%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;60;44;NNW;4;71%;10%;3 Willimantic;Mostly sunny, nice;63;40;WNW;5;73%;12%;3 Windsor Locks;Sunshine and nice;63;41;NNE;5;74%;28%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather