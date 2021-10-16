Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;64;48;WNW;15;60%;27%;3

Chester;Breezy with some sun;64;47;WNW;15;62%;28%;3

Danbury;Breezy and cooler;62;46;WNW;14;61%;27%;3

Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;64;46;WNW;15;67%;33%;3

Hartford;Breezy and cooler;63;47;WNW;15;64%;28%;3

Meriden;Cooler;63;45;W;15;61%;42%;3

New Haven;Breezy and cooler;64;50;WNW;15;62%;28%;4

Oxford;Breezy and cooler;60;42;WNW;14;68%;27%;3

Willimantic;Breezy and cooler;62;44;WNW;15;70%;30%;3

Windsor Locks;Breezy and cooler;63;46;WNW;15;62%;28%;3

