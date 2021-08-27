Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;68;E;11;75%;89%;2

Chester;Cooler with a shower;76;65;E;8;69%;91%;2

Danbury;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;63;ESE;9;76%;82%;2

Groton;Not as warm;74;65;E;10;70%;77%;4

Hartford;Cooler but humid;75;64;SE;6;69%;77%;2

Meriden;Cooler with a shower;74;63;ESE;7;70%;91%;2

New Haven;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;68;E;10;76%;89%;2

Oxford;A little rain;70;62;ESE;10;90%;83%;2

Willimantic;Cooler but humid;73;61;ESE;7;71%;58%;2

Windsor Locks;Cooler;75;63;ESE;6;66%;62%;2

