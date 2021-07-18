CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;78;68;WSW;7;71%;35%;4 Chester;Clouds and sun;77;67;W;6;74%;39%;4 Danbury;A morning shower;77;64;W;6;76%;46%;4 Groton;Some sun, a shower;78;67;W;7;75%;59%;4 Hartford;A shower in spots;75;66;SSW;6;78%;58%;4 Meriden;A stray shower;76;65;SW;5;76%;52%;4 New Haven;Partly sunny;79;68;W;6;69%;39%;4 Oxford;A shower in places;72;63;W;7;92%;50%;4 Willimantic;A shower in spots;75;64;SW;6;84%;60%;4 Windsor Locks;A shower or two;75;66;S;6;80%;66%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather