CT Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SSW;8;52%;21%;11 Chester;Periods of sun;89;67;SSW;6;50%;35%;11 Danbury;Clouds and sun, warm;88;68;SSW;6;54%;22%;11 Groton;Partly sunny;82;64;SSW;7;64%;33%;11 Hartford;Periods of sun;92;66;S;7;46%;12%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny;91;66;S;6;48%;35%;11 New Haven;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;SSW;7;57%;18%;11 Oxford;Humid;85;66;SW;6;62%;17%;11 Willimantic;Periods of sun;90;64;S;7;51%;7%;10 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;91;66;S;7;46%;7%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather