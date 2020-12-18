CT Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;33;24;SW;5;54%;7%;2 Chester;Periods of sun;33;23;SSW;4;54%;7%;2 Danbury;Increasing clouds;32;19;SW;3;59%;6%;2 Groton;Increasing clouds;33;26;SW;5;64%;7%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;4;56%;7%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;33;20;S;4;54%;7%;2 New Haven;Increasing clouds;34;25;SW;5;55%;7%;2 Oxford;Thickening clouds;31;21;WSW;4;62%;5%;2 Willimantic;Increasing clouds;34;19;S;4;57%;6%;2 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;33;21;SSE;4;51%;5%;2 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather