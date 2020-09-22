https://www.milfordmirror.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15585786.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;55;NW;15;50%;5%;5
Chester;Breezy with sunshine;76;56;NW;16;49%;3%;5
Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;51;WNW;14;57%;4%;5
Groton;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;57;WNW;15;53%;4%;5
Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;55;WNW;15;51%;4%;5
Meriden;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;53;WNW;15;51%;4%;5
New Haven;Breezy with sunshine;77;57;NW;15;48%;4%;5
Oxford;Lots of sun, breezy;73;52;NW;15;62%;3%;5
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;52;WNW;15;52%;5%;5
Windsor Locks;Lots of sun, breezy;77;53;WNW;14;49%;2%;5
